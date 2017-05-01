DNCE, Hunter Hayes to perform at CITGO Freedom Over Texas

- The annual official City of Houston 4th of July celebration will feature a new title sponsor and hot entertainment acts representing both the pop and country music genres.

CITGO will serve as both the title sponsor and will provide the pyrotechnics finale for Freedom Over Texas. The company, which conducted the fireworks display in 2015 and 2016, will serve as the title sponsor for 2017, 2018 and 2019.

“Houston is the perfect place to celebrate Independence Day -- the people, the patriotism, the community spirit and the corporate support create an outstanding celebration,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “I am personally grateful to CITGO, our new, multi-year title AND returning fireworks sponsor. Because of them and our anchor supporters – one, Silver Eagle Distributors, has been with us for 30 years - we can continue this annual tradition in impressive style.”

DNCE, led by Joe Jonas, and Hunter Hayes will serve as the headline acts for the annual event. The 45-member United States Air Force Band of the West ensemble will open CITGO Freedom Over Texas with a patriotic tribute performance.

Other scheduled performers at the event include Mango Punch! ThunderSOUL Orchestra, Lil Nathan and The Zydeco Big Timers, The Juke Box featuring Grammy Award winner Regina Belle, Erin Stevenson, Chris Walker and the Ernest Walker Band and Vaudevylle, The Peterson Brothers.

“After two years serving as the Fireworks sponsor for Freedom Over Texas we realized how important this event is to Houstonians and wanted to step up our support of this wonderful cultural celebration that not only enriches our city but also supports the Houston Food Bank through much-needed donations,” said Rafael Gomez, CITGO vice-president of government and public affairs. “Houston has been our company’s home for more than a decade and over the years we have become true Houstonians. We are honored to give back to this great city by supporting programs that continue to make Houston a great place to live and work.”

Event tickets will cost $5 per person until May 31 online, $8 per person between June 1 and July 3 online,

and $10 per person on the day of the show online and at the gates. Children 5 years old and younger will be free. Applicable service charges apply for online purchases.