Top ITunes songs for the week ending April 27

Posted:Apr 28 2017 05:46PM CDT

Updated:Apr 28 2017 05:46PM CDT

    Top Songs

   1. Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber), Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee

   2. That's What I Like, Bruno Mars

   3. HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar

   4. Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt

   5. Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

   6. Shape of You, Ed Sheeran

   7. Issues, Julia Michaels

   8. Say You Won't Let Go, James Arthur

   9. It Ain't Me, Kygo & Selena Gomez

   10.Stay, Zedd & Alessia Cara

 

   Top Albums

   1. DAMN., Kendrick Lamar

   2. Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix, Vol. 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

   3.  , Ed Sheeran

   4. 8, Incubus

   5. digital druglord, Blackbear

   6. Love and War, Brad Paisley

   7. More Life, Drake

   8. 24K Magic, Bruno Mars

   9. Starboy, The Weeknd

   10.Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix, Vol. 1 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists


