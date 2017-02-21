The Party Tour features Chris Brown, 50 Cent

- Just one day before Cinco de Mayo in Houston, the fun will begin with variety of hip-hop and R&B acts performing at Toyota Center including singer Chris Brown and rapper 50 Cent.

The Party Tour, produced by Live Nation Entertainment, will stop in 33 cities in North America including Houston on Thursday May 4. In addition to Brown and 50 Cent, other performers will include French Montana, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis and Kap G. The seven-week tour begins on Friday, March 31 in Baltimore, Md. and ends on Tuesday, May 23 in Los Angeles, Calif.

General public ticket sales for the Houston concert begin on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. while exclusive fan club pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. and end on Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. Tickets will also be available for sale at http://www.houstontoyotacenter.com/, 1-866-4-HOUTIX or at most area Randall’s stores.

Citi® cardmember pre-sale begins on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 12 p.m. with the Citi Private Pass® Program. For complete pre-sale details, visit https://www.citiprivatepass.com/.

For additional information about The Party Tour, visit http://www.livenation.com/.