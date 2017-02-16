'DREAM BIG: Engineering Our World' opens in Houston on Feb. 17 [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption “DREAM BIG: Engineering Our World” opens on Feb. 17, 2017 at the Wortham Giant Screen Theatre inside The Houston Museum of Natural Science. Entertainment 'DREAM BIG: Engineering Our World' opens in Houston on Feb. 17 “DREAM BIG: Engineering Our World” opens on Feb. 17, 2017 at the Wortham Giant Screen Theatre inside The Houston Museum of Natural Science.

“For the past two decades, people have been itching for a popular film about STEM," says Greg MacGillivray, director of “DREAM BIG: Engineering Our World.” "So we wanted to see if we could bring something new to that effort with an entertaining visually spectacular film full of stirring human stories, one that energizes kids of all kinds, including girls and minorities, to think about engineering as something that might be an exciting thing to do with their lives and their way to make a mark on the world.”

Avery Louise Bang, president and chief executive officer of Bridges to Prosperity, and Dr. Menzer Pehlivan, named among the ASCE 2016 New Faces in Civil Engineering list, who are featured in “DREAM BIG: Engineering Our World” preview the film.

Dr. Pehlivan earned her Ph.D. from the University of Texas at Austin in 2013 with a doctoral thesis on the vital subject of assessing seismic hazards in nuclear facilities.

“DREAM BIG: Engineering Our World” is a MacGillivray Freeman film in partnership with the American Society of Civil Engineers and presented by Bechtel Corporation.