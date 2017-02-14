Demi Lovato replaces Meghan Trainor at RodeoHouston

Demi Lovato will be performing at RodeoHouston.

The singer replaces Meghan Trainor, who had to cancel her March 14th performance due to doctor-mandated vocal rest.

Officials made the announcement on Tuesday morning.

“We are excited to have Demi Lovato back on our stage, especially after her incredible performance at the GRAMMY® awards Sunday night,” said Joel Cowley, the Show’s president and CEO. “Our fans will get an unforgettable concert following a fun night of rodeo action.”

Previously purchased tickets for March 14, regardless of the entertainer name on the tickets, are still valid.

Fans who want refunds for the March 14 performance should visit rodeohouston.com/updates for instructions.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo runs March 7-26, 2017.