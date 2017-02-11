Meghan Trainor unable to perform at RodeoHouston®

- Due to doctor-mandated extended vocal rest, singer Meghan Trainor will be unable to perform at RodeoHouston® as scheduled on Tuesday, March 14. Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ officials are currently working on booking a new artist.

“We have heard that Meghan Trainor’s recovery is coming along great and is headed in the right direction,” said Joel Cowley, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo president and chief executive officer. “We wish her the best and can’t wait to see her performing very soon!”



Tickets previously purchased for the March 14 RodeoHouston performance are still valid. Refund information for individual tickets will be announced next week.