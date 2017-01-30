Super Bowl Live gives flavor of Houston Entertainment Super Bowl Live gives flavor of Houston The countdown is on to Super Bowl LI and the party is already started in Houston. The city has a full week of activities for fans to enjoy. The host city unveiled what it calls it's wow factor Monday.

Discovery Green is the home of Super Bowl Live. It's sort of the outdoor fan zone full of activities and even some thrills including Future Flight. The ride takes people on a virtual mission to Mars.

Riders puts on a virtual reality headset and experience a shuttle launch that takes them to the Red Planet before the ride drops them back to Earth and lands them right on the field for Super Bowl LI.

The ride is a partnership between NASA and Lockheed Martin, which represents Atlanta. The Houston Super Bowl committee said the ride showcases the city's rich space history.

“It's all about education and really engaging the community so they understand that it's not just about a game, it's about their community, it's about having a great time and knowing that they live in a place that's a great place to live, work and play," said Ric Campo, Chairman, Houston Super Bowl Committee.

More than 100,000 people have already taken part in Super Bowl Live, which is open to the public through the weekend. Organizers said they are expecting a million people to visit Discovery Green as the week continues.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 Atlanta.

