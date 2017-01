- Emmy Award-winning actor Tony Hale, known for his memorable roles in "Arrested Development" and "VEEP," will be featured in a series of digital episodes for NRG. He will be joined in one of the episodes by someone who NFL fans will recognize -- Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt.

Super Bowl LI will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium.

https://youtu.be/OEVZSdebeWc

https://youtu.be/mjZ1iGpgvTE

https://youtu.be/-OrZ7DXLpUY