Yelp compiles list of best bars to watch the Big Game

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - There's a home field advantage for everyone when it comes to watching the Super Bowl.
Yelp has compiled its annual list of the best sports bars to watch the Big Game. If you don't have a favorite spot to watch your favorite sports teams and if you can't afford tickets to the game itself, Yelp presents the following list of the best Super Bowl bars in the Houston area:
- Underdogs Pub on Washington Avenue
- Crescent City Connection in Clear Lake
- Live Sports Bar & Grill on Main Street in downtown
- Pimlico Irish Pub near Memorial Park
- Revelry On Richmond in the Houston Museum District