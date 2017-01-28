NFL Experience opens to the public Entertainment NFL Experience opens to the public Walking through the George R Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston, you will see a lot of people and plenty of exhibits, all part of the NFL Experience Driven by Genesis.

"We just wanted to come, plus his grandpa bought him some tickets for his birthday and we just came out here to enjoy it and have fun," says Jacob Lewis, who was visiting the event with his family.

Inside the center, fans could score autographs and pretend to get drafted into the NFL.

"It was fun, we got a picture of all three of us with the different teams," says Nicole Lewis.

You could also see footballs being made and even have the opportunity to throw a few with your friends. If you want to check out the Vince Lombardi Trophy, you can even take your picture with it.

"She had a blast and even at two years old, so fun for everybody," says Nick Jernberg, who visited the event with his family.

Jernberg says the NFL Experience is truly an unforgettable one, not just for the NFL fan, but rather the whole family.

"Came in 2004, so I figured, check it out now and just like all the activities and of course, kid friendly as well," adds Jernberg.