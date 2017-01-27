'Hamilton' cast members to perform 'America the Beautiful' at Super Bowl LI

- Three original cast members of the Tony Award-winning Broadway stage production "Hamilton: An American Musical" will sing "America the Beautiful" as part of the Super Bowl LI pregame show at NRG Stadium on Sunday, February 5, the NFL and FOX announced on Friday. The performance will be televised live on FOX prior to kickoff.

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Phillipa Soo will be the eighth act to perform the song on Super Bowl game day. Queen Latifah had the privilege of performing the song at two Super Bowls. Jennifer Hudson performed the patriotic song with 26 children from the Newton, Conn. community in advance of Super Bowl XLVII in 2013.

The appearance will be the first time the trio, who starred as "The Schuyler Sisters," will perform on the Super Bowl stage.

The NFL has already announced that country singer Luke Bryan will perform the National Anthem, Kriston Lee Pumphrey will perform the National Anthem in American Sign Language and "America The Beautiful" and Lady Gaga will be the featured performer during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The pregame and halftime shows are an NFL NETWORK PRODUCTION and will be executive produced by RICKY KIRSHNER.