List of Super Bowl LI week public events

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - All of the following events during Super Bowl LI week are open to the public...but that doesn't necessarily mean that they are all in your budget. Admission prices range from free to $20,000 for a celebrity cabana that can hold fifteen guests. Which of these events are calling your name?
Saturday, Jan. 28
NFL Experience Driven by Genesis opening day
10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
George R. Brown Convention Center
Super Bowl LIVE opening day
10 a.m. until 11 p.m.
Discovery Green
Sunday, Jan. 29
NFL Experience Driven by Genesis
10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
George R. Brown Convention Center
Super Bowl LIVE
10 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Discovery Green
Monday, Jan. 30
Super Bowl Opening Night Fueled by Gatorade
7 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Minute Maid Park
Super Bowl LIVE
3 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Discovery Green
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Super Bowl LIVE
3 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Discovery Green
Business Connect Celebration
6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The Ballroom at Bayou Place
Wednesday, Feb. 1
NFL Experience Driven by Genesis Kids Day
10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
George R. Brown Convention Center
NFL Experience Driven by Genesis
3 p.m. until 10 p.m.
George R. Brown Convention Center
Super Bowl LIVE
3 p.m. until 11 p.m.
Discovery Green
Thursday, Feb. 2
NFL Experience Driven by Genesis
3 p.m. until 10 p.m.
George R. Brown Convention Center
Super Bowl LIVE
(including free concert featuring Solange, Robert Glasper and Lizzo)
3 p.m. until 11 p.m.
Discovery Green
Legends for Charity
5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Marriott Marquis Houston
The Big Texas Party
(includes Bart Crow concert)
7 p.m. until 11 p.m.
Silver Street Studios
Sam Hunt and The Chainsmokers concert
7 p.m.
Club Nomadic
Ditka & Jaws Cigars with the Stars
7 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Irish Cowboy
Houston Power Party
10 p.m. until 2 a.m. Friday
Houston Museum of Natural Science
Pastorini’s Super Party 2017
(includes concert featuring Mark Chestnutt and Tracy Byrd)
8 p.m. until 1 a.m. Friday
Redneck Country Club
Friday, Feb. 3
NFL Experience Driven by Genesis
10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
George R. Brown Convention Center
Super Bowl LIVE
(including free concert featuring Leon Bridges, Shakey Graves and Robert Ellis)
10 a.m. until 11 p.m.
Discovery Green
DraftKings Antonio Brown Super Slam
6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Joe K. Butler Sports Complex
Bruno Mars concert
7 p.m.
Club Nomadic
Leather & Laces
9 p.m. until 2 a.m. Saturday
Hughes Manor
Saturday, Feb. 4
Taste of Katy Chili Bowl and Celebrity Flag Football Challenge
9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Rhodes Stadium
NFL Experience Driven by Genesis
10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
George R. Brown Convention Center
Super Bowl LIVE
(including free concert featuring ZZ Top, Gary Clark Jr. and The Suffers)
10 a.m. until 11 p.m.
Discovery Green
Taste of the NFL
7 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Gertner Fields at University of Houston campus
Professional Football Players Mothers Association Super Bowl Gala in H-Town
8 p.m. until 1 a.m. Sunday
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Houston - Greenway Plaza
Leather & Laces
9 p.m. until 2 a.m. Sunday
Hughes Manor
Sunday, Feb. 5
NFL Experience Driven by Genesis
10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
George R. Brown Convention Center
Super Bowl LIVE
(including free concert featuring ZZ Top, Gary Clark Jr. and The Suffers)
10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Discovery Green
NFL Alumni Official Gameday Brunch
11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse
The Players Tailgate
12 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Mike Calvert Toyota
Super Bowl LI
5:30 p.m.
NRG Stadium