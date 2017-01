- In support of his DVD release 'Born With A Defect,' comedian Christopher Titus brings his tour of the same name to the Improv Houston from Friday, Jan. 13 until Sunday, Jan. 15.

Fans of FOX Television will remember his weekly scripted comedy show "Titus," which originally aired from 2000 until 2002.

'Born With A Defect' is Titus' seventh 90-minute comedy special.