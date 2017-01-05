Format change for 92.1 FM at Radio One Houston

- For the second time in as many weeks, an FM radio station has changed its format in Houston. Radio One Houston has changed 92.1 FM from the classic hip-hop format to Top 40 music and has renamed the station 92.1 RADIO NOW. The station has launched with 92 hours of commercial-free music.

Radio One Houston also controls MAJIC 102.1 FM and 97.9 FM The BOX.



“The New 92.1 Radio Now will reflect emerging music, trends and culture for the NOW generation of 18-34 year old millennials here in Houston,” said Terri Thomas, operations manager/program director of Radio One Houston.



“With recent changes in the Top 40 radio landscape in the Houston market, we believe that Houston is ready for this new sound,” said Gary Spurgeon, vice president and general manager of Radio One Houston.



“We’re excited about this opportunity to bring a fresh innovative approach to Top 40 Radio in H-Town,” said Jay Stevens, Radio One senior vice president of programming.