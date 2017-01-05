Plenty of parties leading up to Super Bowl LI Entertainment Plenty of parties leading up to Super Bowl LI Wouldn't you like to experience Super Bowl LI weekend like a celebrity? There will be some major parties and exclusive experiences, powered by Reliant Energy, to make the most of the event-filled weekend, even if you didn't score a ticket into NRG Stadium for the game itself.

"We're gonna bring some energy and fun to the big game and the ten days leading up to it," says Elizabeth Killinger, Houston Super Bowl Host Committee volunteer chair.

Discovery Green will host the ten-day Super Bowl Live fan festival that leads up to the game. While you're there, remember to enjoy Houston Live for the unique Reliant 3-D light show.

"It's an iconic journey and it'll be through the universe," explains Killinger. "And there will be these dives into spots in Houston. People will be in an arena, it will be dark. They will have the glasses on."

Make a stop at Lucky's Pub near downtown Houston, which will host an eight-day block party leading up to Super Bowl LI. If you can make it there on game day, even better. The venue's large screen will put your home to shame.

"We will have a jumbotron, one of the largest, where people will be able to come out and watch the game," describes Killinger.

While the big game is on Sunday, Feb. 5, ration your energy to party it up for a few nights before game day at Club Nomadic. The venue is so exclusive that if you get in, you'll be one of only three nights worth of revelers to experience the party.

The events will attract some pretty significant musical acts to Houston.

"No company knows Houston like Reliant," reminds Killinger. Which is why Reliant Energy is powering all the events, but also making sure you never lose power while enjoying the Super Bowl LI experiences.

"In this era of personal power, where not only do we need power in our homes and businesses, but we need them to carry all the devices we have so we can know where we're going and what we're doing next," says KIllinger. "And post what we're doing to our friends thru social. So what we're doing is mobilizing power teams and they'll be out throughout the city and they'll bring mobile power to people when they're feeling a little of that power anxiety."

Be ready to capture and share some amazing photos from inside some of the city's best experiences for Super Bowl LI.