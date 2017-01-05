Club Nomadic in Houston for 'Super Week' Entertainment Club Nomadic in Houston for 'Super Week' As part of the fun leading up to Super Bowl LI weekend in Houston, the Club Nomadic concept in under construction on Edwards Street in the Washington Avenue Arts District. High-profile music acts Sam Hunt and The Chainsmokers will be among the entertainers performing in the 62,500 square foot three-tiered traveling nightclub.

Electronic Arts Inc., better known was EA, will serve as the title sponsor for all the entertainment on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Club Nomadic will also feature entertainment on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4.