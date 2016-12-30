Nelly, Austin Mahone added to 'Pitbull's New Year's Revolution'

As if the co-hosts roster of Pitbull, Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg was not already star-studded, in addition to several veteran hip-hop acts already scheduled to perform, rapper Nelly and singer Austin Mahone will also be joining the "Pitbull's New Year's Revolution" for New Year's Eve on FOX.

Nelly, Mahone, Biz Markie, Coolio, Naughty By Nature, Rob Base, Salt-N-Pepa, Tone Loc and Young MC will perform at Bayfront Park in Miami for the grand televised event.

In addition to their hosting duties, Pitbull, Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg are also serving as producers for the program, along with John Hamlin, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Rob Smith and David Ortiz.