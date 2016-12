The new year begins with a new comedy on FOX TV with a familiar face to fans of the FX show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Actress Kaitlin Olson is not only the star of "The Mick," but she also serves as a co-executive producer on the comedy series.

The pilot episode of 'The Mick" premieres on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 7 p.m. central time following an NFL on FOX doubleheader.