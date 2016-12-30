Format change for 95.7 FM at CBS RADIO Houston

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Once known as The New HOT 95-7, the CBS RADIO Houston frequency will now be known as 95.7 The Spot and will result in a change in on-air format.
CBS RADIO Houston released the following statement on Friday:
In an exciting move for Houston area music fans, CBS RADIO's 95.7 today unveils a fresh new format beginning promptly at 12:30 pm. 95.7 The Spot is Houston's newest adult hits radio station programmed for listeners who love a variety of hits from the 70's, 80's, 90's and 2000's. The station is designed for listeners who need a break from the everyday stresses of life and features the most popular artists of the time, including Michael Jackson, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Madonna, U2, Prince and many others.
"We worked exhaustively to understand what Houston listeners were missing in the market from their local radio stations," said Sarah Frazier, SVP/Market Manager, CBS RADIO Houston. "Listeners told us they wanted their own spot to hear their favorite music hits, a spot to relax and energize at work and a spot to feel comfy and complete. This is your Spot, Houston."