"So You Think You Can Dance" returns to FOX 26 on Mondays at 8 p.m.

FOX 26’s Ruben Dominguez spoke with host Cat Deeley as the show enters its 16th season.

"I cannot believe it. Never in my wildest dreams did I think we'd still be going, but I’m so glad we are," Deeley says. "I do a job that I love. Like I love going to work. I love meeting these kids. I think they're so talented. They do things that I could never imagine doing. The choreographers have these incredible imaginations that blow your mind."

Deeley says "So You Think You Can Dance" its a reality show with heart.

"We are unashamedly a reality show, but we are a reality show with heart and that's very rare that you get those two statements within one sentence," Deeley says. "Me, like a lot of other people who are sitting on the couch at home that aren't dancers, that never have been, now I can see performances and it makes me cry or it makes the hairs on my arms stand on end or whatever it is. I suddenly realized that actually dance is an art form and it can physically move you like any art form would be able to. And I think that's what people at home see as well in a way where they never would have seen it before and it's only because we're on FOX, on network TV, that somehow we found our way into their living room."