KRIV "Monster Jam" Giveaway Rules
Posted Sep 24 2019 11:37AM CDT
Updated Sep 24 2019 11:39AM CDT type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-430120008.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-430120008");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-430120008-430119379"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/racing_1569342969995_7673708_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/racing_1569342969995_7673708_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/racing_1569342969995_7673708_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/racing_1569342969995_7673708_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/racing_1569342969995_7673708_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-430120008-430119379" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/racing_1569342969995_7673708_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/racing_1569342969995_7673708_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/racing_1569342969995_7673708_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/racing_1569342969995_7673708_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/racing_1569342969995_7673708_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 11:37AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 11:39AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-430120008" style="display: none;"> </div> <p style="margin:0in 0in 10pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:115%"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><u><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="line-height:115%"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="Who" data-grammar-rule="SENTENCE_FRAGMENT" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Who</span> Can Enter</span></span></span></u></span></span></span></p> <ol> <li style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="tab-stops:list .5in"><span style="layout-grid-mode:char"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif">Entrants must be legal Texas residents who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the method(s) of entry set forth in these rules. </span></span></span></span></span></span></span></li> </ol> <p class="MsoNoSpacing" style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <ol start="2"> <li style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="tab-stops:list .5in"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif">Employees of Fox Television Stations, LLC, owner of television station <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="KRIV" data-wsc-lang="en_US">KRIV</span> (“Sponsor”) and Monster Jam, their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible.</span></span></span></span></span></span></li> </ol> <p class="MsoNoSpacing" style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <h1 style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-weight:normal"><span style="text-decoration:underline">How To Enter</span></span></span></span></h1> <p class="MsoNoSpacing" style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <ol start="3"> <li style="margin-top:0in; margin-right:.5in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 10pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="tab-stops:-1.0in list .5in"><span style="layout-grid-mode:char"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif">No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Only one entry per e-mail address per day. The giveaway begins on or about 4:00 a.m. September 30, 2019, and all entries must be received by 12:00 noon, local time, on October 4, 2019. </span></span></span></span></span></span></span></li> </ol> <p class="MsoNoSpacing" style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <ol start="4"> <li style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="tab-stops:list 22.5pt left 67.5pt"><span style="layout-grid-mode:char"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif">To enter, go to the “Monster Jam Ticket Giveaway” contest form located at www.facebook.com/<span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="fox26houston" data-wsc-lang="en_US">fox26houston</span>, and follow all instructions to complete the entry form.</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></li> </ol> <p style="margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 10pt"> </p> <ol start="5"> <li style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="tab-stops:list .5in left 67.5pt"><span style="layout-grid-mode:char"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif">Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="entrant's" data-grammar-rule="CD_APOSTROPHE_S" data-wsc-lang="en_US">entrant’s</span> or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="KRIV's" data-wsc-lang="en_US">KRIV’s</span> giveaway records. <b>CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="WEB SITE" data-grammar-rule="WEB_SITE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">WEB SITE</span> OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.</b> <b>Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.</b></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></li> </ol> <p class="MsoNoSpacing" style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <ol start="6"> <li style="margin-top:0in; margin-right:.5in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 10pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="tab-stops:-1.0in list .5in left 67.5pt"><span style="layout-grid-mode:char"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif">Five winners will be selected by random drawing from among valid entries on or about October 4, 2019.</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></li> </ol> <p class="MsoNoSpacing" style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 10pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="tab-stops:67.5pt"><span style="line-height:115%"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><u><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="line-height:115%"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif">The Prize(s)</span></span></span></u></span></span></span></span></p> <ol start="7"> <li class="MsoBlockText" style="margin:0in 0.5in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="tab-stops:-1.0in list .5in left 67.5pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif">Each winner will receive a 4-pack of tickets to the Monster Jam on October 19, 2019. The approximate retail value of the prize is $120. The prize is provided by Monster Jam. </span></span></span></li> </ol> <p class="MsoBlockText" style="margin-left:0in; margin:0in 0.5in 0.0001pt"> </p> <ol start="8"> <li style="margin-top:0in; margin-right:.5in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 10pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="tab-stops:-1.0in list .5in left 67.5pt"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif">The winners will be notified by phone and/or email on or about October 4, 2019. The winner must respond to prize notification within 5 days, and the winner will be required to complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize in the manner and within the time period communicated by <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="Sponsor or" data-grammar-rule="COMMA_COMPOUND_SENTENCE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Sponsor or</span> they will be disqualified. If a winner cannot be reached, does not respond to prize notification or does not return the signed and completed Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize within the designated time period, Sponsor will select an alternate winner by random drawing if, in Sponsor’s reasonable discretion, time permits. </span></span></span></span></span></span></li> </ol> <p class="MsoNoSpacing" style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <ol start="9"> <li style="margin-top:0in; margin-right:.5in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 10pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="tab-stops:-1.0in list .5in left 67.5pt"><span style="layout-grid-mode:char"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif">Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winners. The winners cannot assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></li> </ol> <p style="margin-top:0in; margin-right:.5in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-left:0in; margin:0in 0in 10pt"> </p> <ol start="10"> <li style="margin-top:0in; margin-right:.5in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 10pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="tab-stops:-1.0in list .5in left 67.5pt"><span style="layout-grid-mode:char"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif">The winners are responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prizes set forth in these rules.</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></li> </ol> <p style="margin:0in 0in 10pt"> </p> <ol start="11"> <li style="margin-top:0in; margin-right:.5in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 10pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="tab-stops:-1.0in list .5in left 67.5pt"><span style="layout-grid-mode:char"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif">Only one prize will be awarded per household. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize within any 90-day period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered. </span></span></span></span></span></span></span></li> </ol> <p class="MsoNoSpacing" style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 10pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="tab-stops:67.5pt"><span style="line-height:115%"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><u><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="line-height:115%"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif">Odds of Winning Miscellaneous</span></span></span></u></span></span></span></span></p> <ol start="12"> <li style="margin-top:0in; margin-right:.5in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 10pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="tab-stops:-1.0in list .5in"><span style="layout-grid-mode:char"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif">Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></li> </ol> <p class="MsoNoSpacing" style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <ol start="13"> <li style="margin-top:0in; margin-right:.5in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 10pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="tab-stops:-1.0in list .5in"><span style="layout-grid-mode:char"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif">Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winners’ names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></li> </ol> <p class="MsoNoSpacing" style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <ol start="14"> <li style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="tab-stops:list .5in"><span style="layout-grid-mode:char"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif">These giveaway rules are available at www.fox26houston.com/contests, and Monday through Friday during normal business hours at <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="KRIV-TV" data-wsc-lang="en_US">KRIV-TV</span>, 4261 Southwest <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="Freeway" data-grammar-rule="CD_NN" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Freeway</span>, Houston, TX, 77027, through November 4, 2019.</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></li> </ol> <p style="margin:0in 0in 10pt 0.5in"> </p> <ol start="15"> <li style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="tab-stops:list .5in"><span style="layout-grid-mode:char"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif">For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope <span style="layout-grid-mode:line">no later than one year following the end of the entry period,</span> to: 4261 Southwest <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="Freeway" data-grammar-rule="CD_NN" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Freeway</span>, Houston, TX 77027, Attn: McKenna Jordan.</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></li> </ol> <p class="MsoNoSpacing" style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <ol start="16"> <li style="margin-top:0in; margin-right:.5in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 10pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="tab-stops:-1.0in list .5in"><span style="layout-grid-mode:char"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif">This giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize. In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></li> </ol> <p style="margin-top:0in; margin-right:.5in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-left:0in; margin:0in 0in 10pt"> </p> <ol start="17"> <li style="margin-top:0in; margin-right:.5in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 10pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="tab-stops:-1.0in list .5in"><span style="layout-grid-mode:char"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif">By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (c) <span style="layout-grid-mode:line">to Sponsor’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy located at </span><span class="MsoHyperlink" style="color:blue"><span style="text-decoration:underline"><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">http://www.fox26houston.com</a></span></span>.</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></li> </ol> <p style="margin-top:0in; margin-right:.5in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-left:0in; margin:0in 0in 10pt"> </p> <ol start="18"> <li style="margin-top:0in; margin-right:.5in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 10pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="tab-stops:-1.0in list .25in"><span style="layout-grid-mode:char"><span style="font-family:"Calibri",sans-serif"><span style="font-size:12.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif">This giveaway is not sponsored, endorsed, administered by or associated with Facebook. Entry information is provided to Sponsor, not to Facebook. 