No Kids on the Floor! | Houston Furniture Bank No Kids on the Floor! | Houston Furniture Bank class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415309237.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415309237");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_415309237_415306969_122675"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_415309237_415306969_122675";this.videosJson='[{"id":"415306969","video":"579356","title":"HOLA%20HOUSTON%20%7C%20Houston%20Furniture%20Bank%202019","caption":"Hola%20Houston%20for%206.30.19","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F28%2FHOLA_HOUSTON___Houston_Furniture_Bank_20_0_7454498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F28%2FHOLA_HOUSTON___Houston_Furniture_Bank_2019_579356_1800.mp4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/morning_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fcommunity%2Fno-kids-on-the-floor-houston-furniture-bank"}},"createDate":"Jun 28 2019 02:57PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_415309237_415306969_122675",video:"579356",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/HOLA_HOUSTON___Houston_Furniture_Bank_20_0_7454498_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Hola%2520Houston%2520for%25206.30.19",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/media.fox26houston.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/28/HOLA_HOUSTON___Houston_Furniture_Bank_2019_579356_1800.mp4",eventLabel:"HOLA%20HOUSTON%20%7C%20Houston%20Furniture%20Bank%202019-415306969",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/morning_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fcommunity%2Fno-kids-on-the-floor-houston-furniture-bank"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jun 28 2019 03:07PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 28 2019 02:57PM CDT margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif">After 26 years of serving the Greater Houston region by Making Empty Houses Homes, Houston Furniture Bank recently introduced its <a href="https://houstonfurniturebank.org/no-kids-on-the-floor/" style="color:blue; text-decoration:underline">No Kids on the Floor initiative</a>. Developed to provide complete mattress sets <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="–" data-grammar-rule="DASH_RULE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">–</span> including a mattress, a box spring and a bed frame <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="–" data-grammar-rule="DASH_RULE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">–</span> to children in the local region who do not currently have a bed to sleep on, the goal of No Kids on the Floor is to ensure all kids have a bed to lay their heads on at night in Houston. The goal of No Kids on the Floor is to provide beds to 25 percent more children this year than in 2018. In order to do so, Houston Furniture Bank is raising awareness about this need, building partnerships with other local organizations, and encouraging <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Houstonians" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Houstonians</span> to get involved by making a monetary contribution to the No Kids on the Floor initiative. </span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif"><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="WHEN" data-grammar-rule="SENTENCE_FRAGMENT" data-wsc-lang="en_US">WHEN</span></span><span style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif">? Ongoing, support is needed from the community on an ongoing basis to provide these <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="much needed" data-grammar-rule="EN_COMPOUNDS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">much needed</span> resources to local families. The cost for Houston Furniture Bank to provide mattress sets for local children is: </span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in; margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><br /> <span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><span style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif">§ $150 for a twin mattress set for a child.<br /> <br /> § $1,500 can provide 10 mattress sets for 10 children. <br /> <br /> Distribution of the No Kids on the Floor mattress sets is administered through Houston Furniture Bank’s existing social service agency referral process and through community partnerships. </span></span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"> </p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt; margin-right:0in; margin-left:0in"><span style="font-family:Verdana,Geneva,sans-serif;"><span style="font-size:16px;">Click <a href="https://houstonfurniturebank.org/no-kids-on-the-floor/">HERE</a> for more information on </span><em><span (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) 