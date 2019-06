HOUSTON FURNITURE BANK | "No Kids on the Floor" Initiative

After 26 years of serving the Greater Houston region by Making Empty Houses Homes, Houston Furniture Bank recently introduced its No Kids on the Floor initiative. Developed to provide complete mattress sets – including a mattress, a box spring and a bed frame – to children in the local region who do not currently have a bed to sleep on, the goal of No Kids on the Floor is to ensure all kids have a bed to lay their heads on at night in Houston. The goal of No Kids on the Floor is to provide beds to 25 percent more children this year than in 2018. In order to do so, Houston Furniture Bank is raising awareness about this need, building partnerships with other local organizations, and encouraging Houstonians to get involved by making a monetary contribution to the No Kids on the Floor initiative.

WHEN? Ongoing, support is needed from the community on an ongoing basis to provide these much needed resources to local families. The cost for Houston Furniture Bank to provide mattress sets for local children is:



§ $150 for a twin mattress set for a child.



§ $1,500 can provide 10 mattress sets for 10 children.



Distribution of the No Kids on the Floor mattress sets is administered through Houston Furniture Bank’s existing social service agency referral process and through community partnerships.

Click HERE for more information on "No Kids on the Floor" initiative.