MoneyLIVE | Financial Literacy and Scholarship Event for Students

Event that promotes education and understanding of various financial concepts

Alliance Financial Ministries, Inc. will host its 8th annual one-day student financial literacy event. This FREE event is for high school students who desire to learn about and prepare for their financial future. MoneyLIVE is a fun interactive, event designed to educate students and engage students in a variety of real-life financial situations in which they have to make decisions. The purpose of this event is to teach students to make wise financial decisions, educate them about finances, and prepare students for a lifetime of good financial decision making ability. Additionally, as an incentive to improve financial literacy and support our message, we will provide scholarships opportunities to graduating seniors in attendance.

MoneyLIVE is sponsored by Veritex Bank, HEB, American First National Bank, and Community Health Choice. This event will include various interactive financial simulations, but also highlight Health Science careers and provide corresponding on-site activities. MoneyLIVE is an opportunity for parents and students to get information about colleges & universities, part-time and summer employment. There will also be several workshops for parents to obtain valuable information to help their child implement and maintain a life of financial freedom.

MoneyLIVE will be held on SATURDAY, June 8, 2019 from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm @ NRG Center located at 1 Reliant Pkwy, Houston, TX 77054.

To get more information or to register visit www.moneylive.org. Please contact Lonnie Matthews at (281) 845-3642 for event related questions

About Alliance Financial Ministries, Inc.

Alliance Financial Ministries, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote financial literacy. We provide financial education programs for individuals and organizations that want to enjoy a more financially secure future. Some of the key financial literacy tools provided by Alliance Financial Ministries include entertaining and educational programs offered on a variety of financial topics. Additionally, we offer Corporate Programs, Faith Based Seminars and Youth Programs.