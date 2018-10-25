Loco for "Coco" | Day of the Dead Celebration at Children's Museum of Houston

Watch as the Children's Museum magically transforms in the beautiful and colorful Land of the Dead for Dia de los muertos! Join Miguel, Imelda, and Hector for a Coco-inspired Day of the Dead celebration!



Special Events:

Loco for Coco: Celebrate a Coco-inspired Day of the Dead complete with a beautiful ofrenda, dancing, sugar skulls, marigolds, and a visit from the characters of the hit Disney film.

When & Where:

Saturday, Nov. 3rd | 10am - 6pm

For more information, please visit https://www.cmhouston.org/event/loco-for-coco