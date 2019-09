¡Lánzate Houston!

Spanish-language Business Pitch Competition

The good people at BakerRipley bring you, ¡Lánzate Houston! This is an annual business pitch competition to be held entirely in Spanish with their co-sponsor, the City of Houston - Office of Business Opportunity.

This is a unique opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs and existing businesses to showcase the entrepreneurial spirit of the Latino community, and compete for cash and in-kind prizes. The selected participants will present their idea or current business to business leaders, investors, and experienced entrepreneurs. With access to more than $20,000 in prizes (in cash and in kind) they will be able to compete in one of two categories; launch or grow. Applications are open and end October 15th

WHEN: December 7, 2019 | 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

WHERE: BakerRipley East Aldine Campus

APPLY: http://bit.ly/2NSsVDx

CALL: 346.570.4458

EMAIL: opportunity@bakerripley.org