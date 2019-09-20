< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. href="http://www.fox26houston.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/the-news-edge">The News Edge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> href="/web/kriv/home/huffman-hit-with-flooding-day-after-imelda-remnants-swept-through-houston-area">Huffman hit with flooding day after Imelda remnants swept through Houston-area</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/home/houston-parents-upset-hisd-didn-t-close-schools-ahead-of-flooding"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/20/Parents_are_questioning_why_districts_di_0_7669101_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Houston parents upset HISD didn't close schools ahead of flooding"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/home/houston-parents-upset-hisd-didn-t-close-schools-ahead-of-flooding">Houston parents upset HISD didn't close schools ahead of flooding</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/its-hot-where-youre-going-church-tells-thief-who-stole-ac-unit-to-keep-it-with-message-on-sign"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/ugcapproved_fox8clevelandchurchsign_092019_1569017342245_7668942_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="‘It's hot where you're going': Church tells thief who stole AC unit to keep it with message on sign"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/its-hot-where-youre-going-church-tells-thief-who-stole-ac-unit-to-keep-it-with-message-on-sign">‘It's hot where you're going': Church tells thief who stole AC unit to keep it with message on sign</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/community/lanzante-houston-2019-business-pitch-competition"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/20/HOLA_HOUSTON___LANZATE_HOUSTON_0_7668779_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="LANZANTE HOUSTON | 2019 Business Pitch Competition"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/community/lanzante-houston-2019-business-pitch-competition">LANZANTE HOUSTON | 2019 Business Pitch Competition</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/huffman-hit-with-flooding-day-after-imelda-remnants-swept-through-houston-area">Huffman hit with flooding day after Imelda remnants swept through Houston-area</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/houston-parents-upset-hisd-didn-t-close-schools-ahead-of-flooding">Houston parents upset HISD didn't close schools ahead of flooding</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/its-hot-where-youre-going-church-tells-thief-who-stole-ac-unit-to-keep-it-with-message-on-sign">‘It's hot where you're going': Church tells thief who stole AC unit to keep it with message on sign</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/community/lanzante-houston-2019-business-pitch-competition">LANZANTE HOUSTON | 2019 Business Pitch Competition</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/hisd-teacher-makes-bench-bridge-for-students-after-school-floods">HISD teacher makes bench bridge for students after school floods</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/quick-thinking-coworker-saves-man-s-car-from-imelda-flood-with-forklift">Quick-thinking coworker saves man's car from Imelda flood with forklift</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Gulf Coast Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-area forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/hurricane-toolbox">Hurricane Toolbox</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather-alerts">Alerts by County</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-morningnews" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-morningnews" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Morning News</a> <div id="drop-nav-morningnews" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/making-the-grade">Making the Grade</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/finding-families">Finding Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/youre-clicking-it">You're Clicking it</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/trick-or-treat-nature-trail-train-rides-at-arbooretum"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/20/Family_friendly_fall_activity_at_the__Ar_0_7668362_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Trick-or-treat nature trail, train rides at ArBOOretum"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/trick-or-treat-nature-trail-train-rides-at-arbooretum">Trick-or-treat nature trail, train rides at ArBOOretum</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/fox-rox-the-rua-performs-hey-you-gasoline-all-i-ever-wanted-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/The_Rua___All_I_Ever_Wanted_0_7664237_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FOX ROX: The Rua performs 'Hey You', Gasoline', 'All I Ever Wanted'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/fox-rox-the-rua-performs-hey-you-gasoline-all-i-ever-wanted-">FOX ROX: The Rua performs 'Hey You', Gasoline', 'All I Ever Wanted'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/your-legal-questions-answered/your-legal-questions-answered-mental-illness-treatment-bills-permit-parking"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/Your_Legal_Questions___Sept__17__2019_0_7661814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Your Legal Questions Answered: Mental illness treatment bills & permit parking"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/your-legal-questions-answered/your-legal-questions-answered-mental-illness-treatment-bills-permit-parking">Your Legal Questions Answered: Mental illness treatment bills & permit parking</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/how-to-properly-use-car-seats"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/How_to_properly_use_car_seats_1_7661380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="How to properly use car seats"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/how-to-properly-use-car-seats">How to properly use car seats</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sportsscoop" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sportsscoop" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports Scoop</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sportsscoop" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans & NFL</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/friday-football-fever">Friday Football Fever</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/player-of-the-week">Player of the Week</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on Fox</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/dark-secrets">Dark Secrets</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/community-affairs">Community Affairs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/jobs-at-fox-26-and-my20">Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/personalities">On-Air Team</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/live">Streaming Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/back-to-school">Back to School</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/money">Your Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health">Healthworks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/i-am-life">I am Life</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/tv-grid">Television Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/my20-houston">My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-faceoff">FOX Faceoff</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429692892" data-article-version="1.0">LANZANTE HOUSTON | 2019 Business Pitch Competition</h1> </header> data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429692892.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429692892_429692300_190588"; a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429692892_429692300_190588";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429692300","video":"607319","title":"HOLA%20HOUSTON%20-%20LANZATE%20HOUSTON","caption":"HOLA%20HOUSTON%20-%20LANZATE%20HOUSTON","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F20%2FHOLA_HOUSTON___LANZATE_HOUSTON_0_7668779_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F20%2FHOLA_HOUSTON___LANZATE_HOUSTON_607319_1800.mp4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/morning_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fcommunity%2Flanzante-houston-2019-business-pitch-competition"}},"createDate":"Sep 20 2019 05:16PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429692892_429692300_190588",video:"607319",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/20/HOLA_HOUSTON___LANZATE_HOUSTON_0_7668779_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"HOLA%2520HOUSTON%2520-%2520LANZATE%2520HOUSTON",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/media.fox26houston.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/20/HOLA_HOUSTON___LANZATE_HOUSTON_607319_1800.mp4",eventLabel:"HOLA%20HOUSTON%20-%20LANZATE%20HOUSTON-429692300",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/morning_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fcommunity%2Flanzante-houston-2019-business-pitch-competition"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/community/lanzante-houston-2019-business-pitch-competition">FOX 26 Houston staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 05:30PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-429692892"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 05:16PM CDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429692892" style="display: none;"> </div> <p style="text-align: center;"><strong><span style="font-size:16px;">¡Lánzate Houston!</span> </strong></p><p style="text-align: center;"><em>Spanish-language Business Pitch Competition</em></p><p>The good people at <a href="https://www.bakerripley.org/">BakerRipley </a>bring you, <a href="http://bit.ly/2NSsVDx">¡Lánzate Houston!</a> This is an annual business pitch competition to be held entirely in Spanish with their co-sponsor, the City of Houston - Office of Business Opportunity.</p><p>This is a unique opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs and existing businesses to showcase the entrepreneurial spirit of the Latino community, and compete for cash and in-kind prizes. The selected participants will present their idea or current business to business leaders, investors, and experienced entrepreneurs. With access to more than $20,000 in prizes (in cash and in kind) they will be able to compete in one of two categories; launch or grow. <em><u>Applications are open and end October 15<sup>th</sup></u></em></p><p> </p><p><strong>WHEN:</strong> December 7, 2019 | 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.</p><p><strong>WHERE:</strong> BakerRipley East Aldine Campus</p><p> </p><p><em>APPLY:</em><strong> </strong> <a href="http://bit.ly/2NSsVDx">http://bit.ly/2NSsVDx</a></p><p><em>CALL:</em><strong> </strong> 346.570.4458</p><p><em>EMAIL:</em> <a href="mailto:opportunity@bakerripley.org">opportunity@bakerripley.org</a></p><p> </p><p> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var <section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Community Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/ASIAN_CONNECTION___HOWDY_MODI_2019_0_7659882_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/ASIAN_CONNECTION___HOWDY_MODI_2019_0_7659882_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/ASIAN_CONNECTION___HOWDY_MODI_2019_0_7659882_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/ASIAN_CONNECTION___HOWDY_MODI_2019_0_7659882_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/ASIAN_CONNECTION___HOWDY_MODI_2019_0_7659882_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ASIAN CONNECTION - HOWDY MODI 2019" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>HOWDY, MODI! | Welcoming Prime Minister of India to Houston</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Karrah McGilvray, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 03:53PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>HOWDY, MODI !</p><p>Howdy Modi is a community summit hosted by Texas India Forum ( TIF ) for Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Sunday, September 22nd at 10am at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.</p><p>Over 50,000 attendees have registered in three weeks for the sold-out event though online registration, waitlist registration for free passes is still open. The live audience will be the largest gathering for an invited foreign leader visiting the United States other than the Pope. The “Howdy Modi ” summit has been organized with the support of more than 1,000 volunteers and 650 Texas-based Welcome Partner organizations.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/community/-i-am-life-hiv-awareness-in-the-hispaniclatino-communities" title="'I am Life' | HIV Awareness in the Hispanic/Latino Communities" data-articleId="424196171" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/HOLA_HOUSTON___I_AM_LIFE_8_7597949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/HOLA_HOUSTON___I_AM_LIFE_8_7597949_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/HOLA_HOUSTON___I_AM_LIFE_8_7597949_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/HOLA_HOUSTON___I_AM_LIFE_8_7597949_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/HOLA_HOUSTON___I_AM_LIFE_8_7597949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="HOLA HOUSTON - I AM LIFE" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'I am Life' | HIV Awareness in the Hispanic/Latino Communities</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 04:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Houston Health Department has launched the city's first-ever health campaign directly reaching out to African-American and Hispanic members of The LGBTQ community. I am Life™ is an HIV awareness campaign involving real people with real stories about their goals, interests and careers and their determination to live healthy and live longer by maintaining a daily PrEP regimen or treatment as prevention ( TasP ).</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/community/-i-am-life-hiv-in-the-african-american-community" title="'I am Life'  HIV Awareness in the African American Community" data-articleId="424196476" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/BLACK_VOICE___I_AM_LIFE_6_7598121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/BLACK_VOICE___I_AM_LIFE_6_7598121_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/BLACK_VOICE___I_AM_LIFE_6_7598121_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/BLACK_VOICE___I_AM_LIFE_6_7598121_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/16/BLACK_VOICE___I_AM_LIFE_6_7598121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="BLACK VOICE - I AM LIFE" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'I am Life' HIV Awareness in the African American Community</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 03:58PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 11:30AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Houston Health Department has launched the city's first-ever health campaign directly reaching out to African-American and Hispanic members of The LGBTQ community. I am Life™ is an HIV awareness campaign involving real people with real stories about their goals, interests and careers and their determination to live healthy and live longer by maintaining a daily PrEP regimen or treatment as prevention ( TasP ).</p><p></p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/huffman-hit-with-flooding-day-after-imelda-remnants-swept-through-houston-area"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/20/Dangerous_flooding__water_rescues_contin_0_7669010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Dangerous_flooding__water_rescues_contin_0_20190920224552"/> </figure> <h3>Huffman hit with flooding day after Imelda remnants swept through Houston-area</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/houston-parents-upset-hisd-didn-t-close-schools-ahead-of-flooding"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/20/Parents_are_questioning_why_districts_di_0_7669101_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Parents_are_questioning_why_districts_di_0_20190920223948"/> </figure> <h3>Houston parents upset HISD didn't close schools ahead of flooding</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/its-hot-where-youre-going-church-tells-thief-who-stole-ac-unit-to-keep-it-with-message-on-sign"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/ugcapproved_fox8clevelandchurchsign_092019_1569017342245_7668942_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A sign for the Akron Alliance Fellowship Church is shown. (Photo credit: Fox 8 Cleveland)" title="ugcapproved_fox8clevelandchurchsign_092019-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>‘It's hot where you're going': Church tells thief who stole AC unit to keep it with message on sign</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/community/lanzante-houston-2019-business-pitch-competition"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/20/HOLA_HOUSTON___LANZATE_HOUSTON_0_7668779_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="HOLA_HOUSTON___LANZATE_HOUSTON_0_20190920221550"/> </figure> <h3>LANZANTE HOUSTON | 2019 Business Pitch Competition</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0814_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0814"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0814_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0814_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/20/Dangerous_flooding__water_rescues_contin_0_7669010_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/20/Dangerous_flooding__water_rescues_contin_0_7669010_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/20/Dangerous_flooding__water_rescues_contin_0_7669010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/20/Dangerous_flooding__water_rescues_contin_0_7669010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Huffman hit with flooding day after Imelda remnants swept through Houston-area</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/houston-parents-upset-hisd-didn-t-close-schools-ahead-of-flooding" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/20/Parents_are_questioning_why_districts_di_0_7669101_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/20/Parents_are_questioning_why_districts_di_0_7669101_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/20/Parents_are_questioning_why_districts_di_0_7669101_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/20/Parents_are_questioning_why_districts_di_0_7669101_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/20/Parents_are_questioning_why_districts_di_0_7669101_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Houston parents upset HISD didn't close schools ahead of flooding</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-in-call-urged-ukraine-to-investigate-bidens-son" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/TrumpUkraineBidensSon__Banner__Getty_1569022781609_7669051_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/TrumpUkraineBidensSon__Banner__Getty_1569022781609_7669051_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/TrumpUkraineBidensSon__Banner__Getty_1569022781609_7669051_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/TrumpUkraineBidensSon__Banner__Getty_1569022781609_7669051_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/TrumpUkraineBidensSon__Banner__Getty_1569022781609_7669051_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="SEPTEMBER&#x20;20&#x3a;&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Oval&#x20;Office&#x2e;&#x20;Trump&#x20;is&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;center&#x20;of&#x20;an&#x20;explosive&#x20;controversy&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;whistleblower&#x20;complaint&#x20;from&#x20;an&#x20;intelligence&#x20;official&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Win&#x20;McNamee&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump, in call, urged Ukraine to investigate Biden's son</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/white-nationalism-is-now-recognized-as-a-major-terror-threat-by-the-department-of-homeland-security" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/DHSWhiteNationalism__Banner__Getty_1569021655126_7669044_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/DHSWhiteNationalism__Banner__Getty_1569021655126_7669044_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/DHSWhiteNationalism__Banner__Getty_1569021655126_7669044_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/DHSWhiteNationalism__Banner__Getty_1569021655126_7669044_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/DHSWhiteNationalism__Banner__Getty_1569021655126_7669044_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ku&#x20;Klux&#x20;Klan&#x20;&#x28;KKK&#x29;&#x20;members&#x20;are&#x20;seen&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;rally&#x20;in&#x20;Madison&#x2c;&#x20;Indiana&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;31&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Homeland&#x20;Security&#x20;now&#x20;recognizes&#x20;white&#x20;nationalism&#x20;as&#x20;a&#x20;major&#x20;terror&#x20;threat&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Megan&#x20;Jelinger&#x20;&#x2f;Anadolu&#x20;Agency&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>White nationalism is now recognized as a major terror threat by the Department of Homeland Security</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/its-hot-where-youre-going-church-tells-thief-who-stole-ac-unit-to-keep-it-with-message-on-sign" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/ugcapproved_fox8clevelandchurchsign_092019_1569017342245_7668942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/ugcapproved_fox8clevelandchurchsign_092019_1569017342245_7668942_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/ugcapproved_fox8clevelandchurchsign_092019_1569017342245_7668942_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/ugcapproved_fox8clevelandchurchsign_092019_1569017342245_7668942_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/ugcapproved_fox8clevelandchurchsign_092019_1569017342245_7668942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;sign&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;Akron&#x20;Alliance&#x20;Fellowship&#x20;Church&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Fox&#x20;8&#x20;Cleveland&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘It's hot where you're going': Church tells thief who stole AC unit to keep it with message on sign</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3529_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3529"></span> <div 