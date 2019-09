Howdy Modi is a community summit hosted by Texas India Forum (TIF) for Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Sunday, September 22nd at 10am at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Over 50,000 attendees have registered in three weeks for the sold-out event though online registration, waitlist registration for free passes is still open. The live audience will be the largest gathering for an invited foreign leader visiting the United States other than the Pope. The “Howdy Modi” summit has been organized with the support of more than 1,000 volunteers and 650 Texas-based Welcome Partner organizations.

For more information, please visit www.howdymodi.org