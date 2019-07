DEAD THE SILENCE

Dead the Silence is a social initiative that creates space for unspoken mental health issues and offers resources for healing and support. It is a way to turn trauma and pain into a strength and not a weakness.

Since losing his sister to suicide 7 years ago, co-founder, Anthony Duncan, utilized his experiences to give back to his community and create DEAD THE SILENCE with his childhood best friend, Osadeba Omokaro. Since then, DTS has grown into a movement to bring awareness about mental health and suicide prevention. Through mental health workshops, panel and discussion events, and an upcoming documentary, these two are on a mission to bring awareness to this silent epidemic that affects so many in our community.

To learn more, you can visit www.deadthesilence.com | or follow them on Instagram at @deadthesilence