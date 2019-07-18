< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. DEAD THE SILENCE | Minority Mental Health Month By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jul 18 2019 03:32PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 18 2019 02:54PM CDT style="font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif;"><span style="line-height:115%"><em><a href="http://www.deadthesilence.com">Dead the Silence</a></em> <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="is" data-grammar-rule="UPPERCASE_SENTENCE_START" data-wsc-lang="en_US">is</span> a social initiative that creates space for unspoken mental health issues and offers resources for healing and support.</span> It is a way to turn trauma and pain into a strength and not a weakness. </span></span></p> <p style="margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 10pt"><span style="font-size:14px;">Since losing his sister to suicide 7 years ago, co-founder, Anthony Duncan, utilized his experiences to give back to his community and creat<em>e DEAD THE SILENCE </em>with his childhood best friend, <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Osadeba" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Osadeba</span> <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Omokaro" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Omokaro</span>. Since then, <a href="http://www.deadthesilence.com">DTS</a> has grown into a movement to bring awareness about mental health and suicide prevention. Through mental health workshops, panel and discussion events, and an upcoming documentary,<em> </em>these two are on a mission to bring awareness to this silent epidemic that affects so many in our community.</span></p> <p style="margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 10pt"> </p> <p style="margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 10pt"><span style="font-size:14px;">To learn more, you can visit <a href="http://www.deadthesilence.com">www.deadthesilence.com </a> | </span><span style="font-size:14px;">or follow them on Instagram at <a href="https://www.instagram.com/deadthesilence/">@deadthesilence</a> </span></p> <p> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var More Community Stories data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/HOLA_HOUSTON___Houston_Furniture_Bank_20_0_7454498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/HOLA_HOUSTON___Houston_Furniture_Bank_20_0_7454498_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/HOLA_HOUSTON___Houston_Furniture_Bank_20_0_7454498_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/HOLA_HOUSTON___Houston_Furniture_Bank_20_0_7454498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/HOLA_HOUSTON___Houston_Furniture_Bank_20_0_7454498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hola Houston for 6.30.19" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>No Kids on the Floor! | Houston Furniture Bank</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 03:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>HOUSTON FURNITURE BANK | "No Kids on the Floor" Initiative</p><p> </p><p>After 26 years of serving the Greater Houston region by Making Empty Houses Homes, Houston Furniture Bank recently introduced its No Kids on the Floor initiative . Developed to provide complete mattress sets – including a mattress, a box spring and a bed frame – to children in the local region who do not currently have a bed to sleep on, the goal of No Kids on the Floor is to ensure all kids have a bed to lay their heads on at night in Houston. The goal of No Kids on the Floor is to provide beds to 25 percent more children this year than in 2018. In order to do so, Houston Furniture Bank is raising awareness about this need, building partnerships with other local organizations, and encouraging Houstonians to get involved by making a monetary contribution to the No Kids on the Floor initiative.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/asiafest-2019" title="AsiaFest 2019" data-articleId="415263637" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/ASIAN_CONNECTION___AsiaFest_2019_0_7453699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/ASIAN_CONNECTION___AsiaFest_2019_0_7453699_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/ASIAN_CONNECTION___AsiaFest_2019_0_7453699_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/ASIAN_CONNECTION___AsiaFest_2019_0_7453699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/28/ASIAN_CONNECTION___AsiaFest_2019_0_7453699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="AsiaFest 2019" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>AsiaFest 2019</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 10:58AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>AsiaFest 2019 </p><p>Saturday, June 29, 2019 | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/community/-josephine-tonight-ensemble-theatre" title=""Josephine Tonight" | Ensemble Theatre" data-articleId="412524181" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/THE_BLACK_VOICE_for_6_15_19_0_7394315_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/THE_BLACK_VOICE_for_6_15_19_0_7394315_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/THE_BLACK_VOICE_for_6_15_19_0_7394315_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/THE_BLACK_VOICE_for_6_15_19_0_7394315_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/THE_BLACK_VOICE_for_6_15_19_0_7394315_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="THE BLACK VOICE for 6.15.19" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>"Josephine Tonight" | Ensemble Theatre</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 03:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ensemble Theatre presents, "Josephine Tonight"</p><p>www.ensemblehouston.com</p><p>(713)520-0055</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/community/dead-the-silence-minority-mental-health-month"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/THE_BLACK_VOICE___DEAD_THE_SILENCE_0_7532524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="THE_BLACK_VOICE___DEAD_THE_SILENCE_0_20190718195455"/> </figure> <h3>DEAD THE SILENCE | Minority Mental Health Month</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/target-debuts-adaptive-halloween-costumes-for-children-who-use-wheelchairs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/GCT_Hyeji__Target_Adaptive_Costumes_1-5d30b77714a4d60001c0471f_1_Jul_18_2019_18_19_32_poster_1563474508698_7532378_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Target wants to extend its reach to children with disabilities who may have a harder time finding costumes for Halloween. (Credit: Target)" title="targetpiratecostume-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Target debuts adaptive Halloween costumes for children who use wheelchairs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/truly-outrageous-jon-stewart-slams-rand-paul-for-blocking-bill-to-extend-9_11-victim-compensation"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/JonStewartJohnFealCriticizeRandPaul_Getty_1563474059957_7532181_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Jon Stewart and 9/11 first responder John Feal look on during a House subcommittee hearing on extending the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund on June 12. The bill was just blocked in the Senate by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY). (Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images)" title="JonStewartJohnFealCriticizeRandPaul_Getty_1563474059957-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>‘Truly outrageous': Jon Stewart slams Rand Paul for blocking bill to extend 9/11 compensation fund</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/sue-lovell-off-the-sidelines-and-into-the-race-for-mayor-of-houston"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/14/Sue_Lovell_candidate_for_mayor_0_7522024_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sue_Lovell_candidate_for_mayor_0_20190714144734"/> </figure> <h3>Sue Lovell off the sidelines and into the race for mayor of Houston</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i 