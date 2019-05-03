< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="404796697" data-article-version="1.0">7th Annual International Mother's Day Soirée</h1> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/community/7th-annual-international-mothers-day-soiree">FOX 26 Houston staff</a> </div>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 01:28PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-404796697"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 01:09PM CDT<span></p> <p><strong><span style="font-size:18px;"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif">7th Annual International Mother's Day Soirée </span></span></strong></p> href="http://www.lcahouston.com">LCAHouston International Society News Magazine</a> is a International lifestyle magazine and the publication’s annual Mother’s Day Soirée gala event serves the mission to highlight business, community leaders and philanthropic mothers from various ethnic backgrounds to promote diversity in the community and strengthen the relationships between various non profit organizations as well. The event has received special congressional recognition from House of Representatives for empowering the community. </span></span></p> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:12pt"><span style="font-family:"Times New Roman",serif"><i>LCAHouston</i><b> International Society News </b>is more than just a magazine; it’s a brand, it’s a catalyst for change and as we gear up for the 7th Annual International Mother’s Day Soirée it’s a reminder that the event’s real inspiration for the whole thing is actually her own mother and that is why it is so important to recognize mothers. What’s special about this event is that it recognizes mothers from various ethnic backgrounds and professions to bridge the gap between the ethnic and mainstream community. The first Soirée was held in 2013 that paved the way for diversity being highlighted in Houston. There was no such event in Houston prior 2013 and neither much diversity was seen in any mainstream events and galas. We have had Fox 26's very own Rashi Vats as the Honoree last year and this year Melissa Wilson will be honored. The program will include, "What a Wonderful World", "Si No Estuvieras Tu", "Venezuela", and "Barco a la Deriva", and "Solo Pienso en Ti". The Guest Artists for this emotive concert are Mirla Castellanos "La Primerisima", Luis Alonso, and the Idol of Generations Guillermo Davila.</p><p>HLAP is the only professional orchestra in the United States created to present full programs of Latin American music exclusively. The orchestra is led by American-Venezuelan maestro Glenn Garrido.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/community-impact/safe-diversity-communities-2019-blue-carpet-scholarship-awards-gala" title="S.A.F.E. Diversity Communities | 2019 Blue Carpet Scholarship Awards Gala" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/25/THE_BLACK_VOICE____SAFE_DIVERSITY_AWARDS_1_7170453_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/25/THE_BLACK_VOICE____SAFE_DIVERSITY_AWARDS_1_7170453_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/25/THE_BLACK_VOICE____SAFE_DIVERSITY_AWARDS_1_7170453_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/25/THE_BLACK_VOICE____SAFE_DIVERSITY_AWARDS_1_7170453_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/25/THE_BLACK_VOICE____SAFE_DIVERSITY_AWARDS_1_7170453_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="THE BLACK VOICE -  SAFE DIVERSITY AWARDS GALA" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>S.A.F.E. Diversity Communities | 2019 Blue Carpet Scholarship Awards Gala</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 26 2019 11:54AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>S.A.F.E. Diversity Communities hosts their</p><p>5th Annual Blue Carpet Scholarship Awards Gala</p><p>WHEN: May 3, 2019 at 6:30pm</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/community/crime-stoppers-of-houston-2019-houstons-heroes-awards-luncheon" title="Crime Stoppers of Houston | 2019 Houston's Heroes Awards Luncheon" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/23/CRIME_STOPPERS_OF_HOUSTON___2019_LUNCHEO_0_7147079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/23/CRIME_STOPPERS_OF_HOUSTON___2019_LUNCHEO_0_7147079_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/23/CRIME_STOPPERS_OF_HOUSTON___2019_LUNCHEO_0_7147079_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/23/CRIME_STOPPERS_OF_HOUSTON___2019_LUNCHEO_0_7147079_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/04/23/CRIME_STOPPERS_OF_HOUSTON___2019_LUNCHEO_0_7147079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="CRIME STOPPERS OF HOUSTON | 2019 LUNCHEON" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Crime Stoppers of Houston | 2019 Houston's Heroes Awards Luncheon</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 23 2019 04:44PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Apr 23 2019 04:47PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper 