THE BLACK VOICE | Career and Recovery Resources

Career and Recovery Resources to Celebrate

21st Annual Barrier Breaker Awards Luncheon

Event to Honor Outstanding Houston Community & Corporate Leaders

WHAT: Career and Recovery Resources, Inc. (CRR), a nonprofit United Way agency that helps individuals identify and overcome barriers to employment, will recognize Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and former Harris County Judge Robert Eckels at the 21st Annual Barrier Breaker Awards Luncheon on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at the Hyatt Regency Houston. David M. Mincberg and Lainie Gordon will serve as co-chairs for the event.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 27, 2017

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: Hyatt Regency Houston

1200 Louisiana Street

Houston, Texas, 77002

WHY: Career and Recovery Resources, Inc. (CRR) hosts the annual Barrier Breaker Luncheon to honor local leaders and acknowledge several of the organization’s star clients who have overcome personal barriers in order to achieve success. The luncheon is the organization’s main fundraiser and all proceeds benefit CRR training and employment services, which include career counseling, job search preparation, services to veterans and to the hearing impaired, intensive case management and training for job placement and retention, and substance abuse treatment, prevention and education.

WHO: Luncheon honorees are Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and former Harris County Judge Robert Eckels. Mayor Sylvester Turner serves as Houston’s 62nd mayor. Sylvester Turner graduated from the University of Houston and Harvard Law School before joining the law firm of Fulbright & Jaworski. He founded the law firm Barnes & Turner in 1983. In 1988, he was elected to the Texas House of Representatives and served the people of District 139 for more than 25 years prior to his election to mayor. Former Harris County Judge Robert Eckels built his legal practice at Gray Reed & McGraw on a decades-long career in public service and leadership. He was the founding chairman of the Texas High Speed Rail and Transportation Corp, and in 2010, accepted a position as President of Texas Central Railway, LLC; a private enterprise seeking to build a high-speed rail system linking Houston with Dallas/Fort Worth. He is a graduate of the University of Houston and South Texas College of Law.

Star Clients of Career and Recovery Resources, Inc. to be honored at the luncheon.

DETAILS: Sponsorship levels are: Underwriter at $25,000, Major Sponsor at $15,000, Sponsor at $10,000, Major Supporter at $5,000, VIP Table at $2,500 and Table at $2,000. Individual seats are available.

To ensure reserved seating and best media coverage, reservations should be made by Monday, June 19, 2017. Please call (713) 754-7082 or (713) 754-7027 for reservations or inquiries. Major credit cards accepted.

2017 Barrier Breaker Sponsors as of March 29, 2017: Macy’s, H-E-B, Campbell & Riggs, EEPB, PC, Winstead PC, Capital One Wealth and Asset Management, Grant Thornton, LLP, Indrani’s Light Foundation, PrimeWay Federal Credit Union, AB Bernstein, Anderson Tax, Whitney Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, Jackson Walker, LLP, Houston Gulf Coast Bldg. & Construction Trades Council, Prosperity Bank, Shapiro Family Foundation, Pejaver Family Foundation, Houston Chronicle, Desroches Partners, CPA, Wycoff Development and Construction, Peter and Lisa McStravick, David Mincberg and Lainie Gordon, Joan & Stanford Alexander, Cindy Berkman, Paula Sutton and Bill Gross, Dr. Robin Burks, Cecil O’Conner, Jr., Sally Flores, Melanie Gray & Mark Wawro, Roksan Okan-Vicks & James Vicks, Tamera & Bonar Luzey, II, Susan Riggins, Publisher Lorenza Butler and Alma & Dr. Vernus Swisher

You may visit us online at www.careerandrecovery.org or

Facebook: www.facebook.com/careerandrecovery

Twitter: https://twitter.com/careerrecovery

About Career & Recovery Resources, Inc

Established in 1945, Career and Recovery Resources, Inc. (CRR), is dedicated to helping people identify and overcome barriers to employment. The agency offers computer training, literacy education, career counseling and testing, job placement assistance and substance abuse treatment and prevention education services. In 2016, CRR served over 13,000 clients.