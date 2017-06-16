THE BLACK VOICE | Fade to Black Play Festival
Fade To Black Play Festival Embarks Upon Its Milestone 5th Season!
HOUSTON, TX-- Shabach Enterprise's groundbreaking play festival, Fade To Black, returns for it's 5th season of short plays. Fade To Black is Houston's first and only play festival to showcase the new works of African-American playwrights!
THE 2017 FINALISTS
(in alphabetical order)
Chuck Cummings, (S. Pasadena, CA) - "Rest In Peace". - Director: Sharna Shirl
Rachel Dickson, (Houston, TX) - "To Each His Own" - Director: Norma J. Thomas
Timothy Eric (Houston, TX) – "Switchback" - Director: Nate Jones
Evonne Fields-Gould (Kent, OH) - "Life, Love, & Boobs" - Director: Steve Carpentier
Markietha Ka'Von, (Chicago, IL) - "Blithe Taste" - Director: Yvonne Philips-Dupree
Joe A. Lewis, (Silver Spring, MD) - "Dream" - Director: Callina Situka
Asia Nichols, (Vallejo, CA) - "Incredible Darling" - Director: Donna Stewart
Dana Stringer, (Atlanta, GA) - "Ms. Frankie Lee" - Director: Ezekiel Morgan
Lorna Taylor (Houston, TX) - "What Is Greater Than Fear" - Director: Dabrina Sandifer
A'ndrea J. Wilson, (Soperton, GA) - "On Da Rooftop" - Director: Errol Anthony Wilks
Fade to Black was created by S. Denise O'Neal, a produced Houston playwright who is the festival's executive director. "After seeing so few African-American playwrights represented in theater festivals in the Houston community," she said, "I decided it was time for a change."
Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston (MATCH), Matchbox 4 http://http://www.fadetoblackfest.com
3400 Main Street, Houston, TX 77004
(713) 325-5370
All shows perform at 8 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday, June 22-24, 2017
For Tickets: http://matchouston.org
NOTE: Some material may not be suitable for patrons under 18.
More information about the festival can be found at http://www.fadetoblackfest.com.