THE BLACK VOICE | Fade to Black Play Festival

Fade To Black Play Festival Embarks Upon Its Milestone 5th Season!

HOUSTON, TX-- Shabach Enterprise's groundbreaking play festival, Fade To Black, returns for it's 5th season of short plays. Fade To Black is Houston's first and only play festival to showcase the new works of African-American playwrights!

THE 2017 FINALISTS

(in alphabetical order)

Chuck Cummings, (S. Pasadena, CA) - "Rest In Peace". - Director: Sharna Shirl

Rachel Dickson, (Houston, TX) - "To Each His Own" - Director: Norma J. Thomas

Timothy Eric (Houston, TX) – "Switchback" - Director: Nate Jones

Evonne Fields-Gould (Kent, OH) - "Life, Love, & Boobs" - Director: Steve Carpentier

Markietha Ka'Von, (Chicago, IL) - "Blithe Taste" - Director: Yvonne Philips-Dupree

Joe A. Lewis, (Silver Spring, MD) - "Dream" - Director: Callina Situka

Asia Nichols, (Vallejo, CA) - "Incredible Darling" - Director: Donna Stewart

Dana Stringer, (Atlanta, GA) - "Ms. Frankie Lee" - Director: Ezekiel Morgan

Lorna Taylor (Houston, TX) - "What Is Greater Than Fear" - Director: Dabrina Sandifer

A'ndrea J. Wilson, (Soperton, GA) - "On Da Rooftop" - Director: Errol Anthony Wilks

Fade to Black was created by S. Denise O'Neal, a produced Houston playwright who is the festival's executive director. "After seeing so few African-American playwrights represented in theater festivals in the Houston community," she said, "I decided it was time for a change."





Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston (MATCH), Matchbox 4 http://http://www.fadetoblackfest.com

3400 Main Street, Houston, TX 77004

(713) 325-5370



All shows perform at 8 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday, June 22-24, 2017

For Tickets: http://matchouston.org