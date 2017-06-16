HOLA HOUSTON | Main Street Theater

Main Street Theater

Main Street Theater's mission is to create theater that challenges its audience to think and its artists to grow. We accomplish this by presenting an articulate and compelling product in an intimate setting, creating significant employment for Houston-based artists, and memorable theatrical experiences for audiences of all ages.

Main Street Theater (MST) was founded in 1975 to provide stimulating opportunities for Houstonians of all ages to engage with the performing arts while providing meaningful and challenging professional work for Houston theater artists. We work hard to present theater that reflects the community we serve, particularly in our Theater for Youth, whose audience exactly mirrors the makeup of the city as a whole. Our audience comes to us seeking thoughtful and passionate plays for adults and children, and theater arts activities to immerse youth in performing arts experiences created out of their own ideas and imaginations. This is also what motivates our staff, our artists, and our Board. Through our 3 programs (MainStage, Theater for Youth, and Education Department), Main Street Theater reached an audience of over 158,000 in the 2013-2014 season.

