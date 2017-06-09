THE BLACK VOICE | EMANCIPATION PARK REOPENING
EMANCIPATION PARK CONSERVANCY (EPC)
Emancipation Park Conservancy is charged with supporting the restoration and enhancement of Emancipation Park by preserving its integrity and enriching its heritage as a local, state, national, and international landmark.
TO LEARN MORE VISIT http://emancipationparkconservancy.org/
Rededication Celebration
Saturday, June 17, 2017
10:00 A.M.
–
5:00 P.M
.
Rededication Program at 11:00 A.M.
Juneteenth Celebration
Monday, June 19, 2017
10:00 A.M
–
5:00 P.M.
est.
1872
Emancipation Park
3018 Emancipation Avenue
Community Based Organizations that offer free services and cultural programs are invited to participate. Please contact Sybil Bernard at
volunteers@emancipationparkconservancy.org For complimentary booth information. Space is limited