THE BLACK VOICE | EMANCIPATION PARK REOPENING

EMANCIPATION PARK CONSERVANCY (EPC)

Emancipation Park Conservancy is charged with supporting the restoration and enhancement of Emancipation Park by preserving its integrity and enriching its heritage as a local, state, national, and international landmark.

TO LEARN MORE VISIT http://emancipationparkconservancy.org/

Rededication Celebration Saturday, June 17, 2017 10:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M . Rededication Program at 11:00 A.M.

Juneteenth Celebration Monday, June 19, 2017 10:00 A.M – 5:00 P.M. est. 1872 Emancipation Park 3018 Emancipation Avenue

Community Based Organizations that offer free services and cultural programs are invited to participate. Please contact Sybil Bernard at