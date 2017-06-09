THE BLACK VOICE | Juneteenth Scholarship Gala

The Broken Chains ADG

Juneteenth Scholarship Gala

Saturday, June 17, 2017

The 2017 Broken Chains ADG Scholarship Recipients will be recognized at the Gala.

Meet & Greet: 6:00pm - 7:00pm

Tour of the African Holocaust Museum: 7:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Dinner | Gala Presentations 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

(Formal or Semi-formal attire)

​

The Shrine Cultural & Event Center

5309 Martin Luther King Dr.

Houston, TX 77021

​

Ticket Prices: Adult - $40.00 Children under 12 - $25.00

https://www.brokenchainsadg.org/scholarship-gala