THE BLACK VOICE | Juneteenth Scholarship Gala

The Broken Chains ADG

   Juneteenth  Scholarship Gala

        Saturday, June 17, 2017

 

The 2017 Broken Chains ADG Scholarship Recipients will be recognized at the Gala.

 

Meet & Greet:   6:00pm - 7:00pm 
Tour of the African Holocaust Museum:   7:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Dinner | Gala Presentations   7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
(Formal or Semi-formal attire)

The Shrine Cultural & Event Center

5309 Martin Luther King Dr.

Houston, TX 77021

Ticket Prices:  Adult - $40.00       Children under 12 - $25.00

 

https://www.brokenchainsadg.org/scholarship-gala

