THE BLACK VOICE | Juneteenth Scholarship Gala

The Broken Chains ADG
Juneteenth Scholarship Gala
Saturday, June 17, 2017
The 2017 Broken Chains ADG Scholarship Recipients will be recognized at the Gala.
Meet & Greet: 6:00pm - 7:00pm
Tour of the African Holocaust Museum: 7:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Dinner | Gala Presentations 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
(Formal or Semi-formal attire)
The Shrine Cultural & Event Center
5309 Martin Luther King Dr.
Houston, TX 77021
Ticket Prices: Adult - $40.00 Children under 12 - $25.00