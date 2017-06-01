HOLA HOUSTON | Comcast Leaders & Achievers Scholarship Program

The Comcast Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Program is a nomination-based award, and only one student per school may be nominated by their principal or guidance counselor. Leaders and Achievers, funded through the Comcast Foundation, recognizes high school seniors from Comcast communities for their commitment to community service, academics and demonstrated leadership. To acknowledge these accomplishments, Leaders and Achievers students are awarded one-time scholarships, with a base award of $1,000.

Leaders and Achievers Fact Sheet 2015

Recipients may also be eligible for scholarships at higher levels, such as the Gustave G. Amsterdam Leadership Award and the Comcast Founders Scholarship, awarded locally from the eligible pool of Leaders and Achievers winners.

Since the inception of the Comcast Leaders and Achievers Program in 2000, more than $26 million in scholarships has been awarded to nearly 25,000 students. Approximately 52 percent of the scholarships awarded last year benefitted students from diverse backgrounds. In 2017, an additional $2 million in scholarships will be awarded to approximately 2,000 students.

Scholarship requirements include:

Full-time high school senior currently enrolled at a high school in a community served or approved by Comcast.

Student grade point average of 2.8 or higher.

Student demonstrates leadership abilities in school activities or through work experiences.

Student shows a strong commitment to and involvement in community service.

Student plans to attend an accredited, non-profit college, university or vocational/technical school in the United States.

Student will need to complete and approve the terms and conditions set forth in the media release included as part of the scholarship acceptance form. If the nominee is not over the age of 18, the parent/guardian must complete and approve the terms and conditions set forth in the release.

Employees of Comcast, its subsidiaries and affiliates, and the children and other family members of Comcast employees and employees of Comcast’s subsidiaries and affiliates are not eligible.

To determine program eligibility and to request nomination access, school principals and guidance counselors may contact International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. at comcast@applyists.com or at 1-855-670-4787. Applications for scholarships in support of the 2018-19 academic year will be accepted between September 6 and December 1, 2017.

website: http://corporate.comcast.com/news-information/news-feed/recognizing-the-best-and-brightest-nationwide