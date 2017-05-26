THE BLACK VOICE | Shades of Blue Project

SHADES OF BLUE PROJECT

The Shades of Blue Project is dedicated to helping minority women who are suffering from postpartum depression and/or anxiety. They are helping women before, during and after child-birth. Our goal is to reach women globally helping to restore them mentally, physically and spiritually.

4TH ANNUAL WALK & FUN DAY IN THE PARK FOR POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION AWARENESS

WHEN: Sunday, May 28th | 12p-6p

WHERE: Steubner - Airline Park | 9201 Veterans Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77088

wwww.shadesofblueproject.org