HOLA HOUSTON | Wade Smith Foundation

WADE SMITH FOUNDATION

The foundation supports community youth programs in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex and Greater Houston Areas and focuses on literacy and education. Smith feels strongly about giving back to the communities that helped him succeed. He believes that the best way to do this is by encouraging kids to expand their minds by becoming avid readers and to also make obtaining a college degree a realistic goal in life. In addition to his philanthropic work, Smith is a business owner. He and his wife, Rita, have three daughters and resides in Houston.

PROGRAMS

Childhood Literacy & Education through “Reading With the Pros” Literacy Events – RWTP promotes and supports childhood literacy and education through in-person celebrity book readings and classroom visits.

Annual Scholarship Program – "Smitty's Scholars" receive up to $20,000 annually for college bound seniors located in Dallas and Houston, Texas

Annual Youth Football & Cheer Clinics – Free coaching and interaction from current/former NFL players, college athletes and cheerleading coaches for children in the Houston and Dallas, TX area.

YMCA Make A Splash Partnership – Make a Splash is a swim lesson outreach program provided at low-income apartment complexes.

SMITTY TACKLES BULLYING

Wade Smith just released his second children's book Smitty Tackles Bullying.

It is a short story for kids who may be dealing with bullying themselves, and proves that it isn’t ok to just stand by on the sidelines. Sometimes, kindness, understanding, and true friendship are the keys to tackling bullying. Due to the success of Smith’s first children’s book, Smitty Hits the Play Books, Smith decided to create a children’s book series based on his life experiences.





All of the proceeds from Smitty Tackles Bullying go to the Wade Smith Foundation, to date the Foundation has given over $130,000 in scholarships to deserving students in the Greater Houston area.