THE BLACK VOICE | BEL INIZIO

Located in Houston, Texas, Bel Inizio, 501(c)3, helps disadvantaged women develop self-confidence and life skills through fitness and nutrition. Participants train to complete a 5K, which helps prepare them for the ultimate race — the race for a better life.

Houston has a generous giving community and great compassion for those in need. We have emergency shelters, transitional housing, and half-way houses. The agencies offer case workers, recovery programs, and job skills training. What gets lost, and is critically needed, is helping individuals achieve the self esteem and confidence that can come from an ongoing exercise and nutrition program.

Bel Inizio (Beautiful Beginning in Italian) was launched to help meet this need. We are currently working with women from the Santa Maria Hostel in Spring Branch. Our participants are women ranging from their 20s to their 50s. They are female veterans who had a variety of challenges from sexual abuse, substance and alcohol abuse and homelessness. Most are in recovery, and all are working hard to re-enter the community. And now many have the opportunity to succeed in a way which they never thought possible: they will set a healthy goal and achieve it.

Bel Inizio teams train to complete a 5K, and in the process learn about commitment, fitness, and nutrition. They see healthy behaviors in action and are offered tools to help them succeed once they are out on their own. Bel Inizio shows each woman that they matter. We help prepare them for the ultimate race — the race for a better life.