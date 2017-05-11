THE BLACK VOICE | BARBARA JORDAN ENDEAVORS

Barbara Jordan Endeavors Corporation is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization that provides scholarships and services for students with emotional, mental, and physical disabilities. This organization encourages, empowers and equips students to become self-sufficient, discover their maximum potential and achieve their academic goals.
THEIR VISION
The vision of Barbara Jordan Endeavors Corporation is to reduce the dropout and suicide rate for high school students with disabilities by producing college-ready students with disabilities (Unique Abilities) and to do so by collaborating successfully with different school districts who accept our Barbara Jordan Ambassadors Program. We envision a school atmosphere that does not tolerate or accept bullying and intimidation, which can affect a student with disabilities (Unique Abilities) to cease personal educational goals and sometimes drop out of high school. Our vision, encourage and empower students in areas of self awareness to become Advocates for People with Disabilities that will help create a safe and nurturing environments for all students through our high school Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math Program (S.T.E.A.M). We also educate students, parents and extended family through our monthly workshops and round-table mentoring sessions to secure and develop independent productive citizens, and realizing their potential as positive contributors and valuable individuals to their community.
Our Purpose
The purpose of the Barbara Jordan Endeavors Corporation is to reduce the drop-out and suicide rate to support students with “Unique Abilities” in high school completing and finishing their education. Students are encouraged and nurtured to increase and fortify their capabilities in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (S.T.E.A.M.) programs. We also follow our students throughout their college career.