THE BLACK VOICE | Red Cat Jazz Festival 2017

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 3, 2017

Contact: Mark@mobettamusic.net (313) 850-6553

2017 Red Cat Jazz Festival set for May 25-28 in Texas City

It’s official: The 2017 Red Cat Jazz Festival will serve up some serious jazz, blues and funk at a new location this Memorial Day weekend – on the scenic grounds at Mall of the Mainland in Texas City.

Some of the hottest jazz and blues artists will take the stage on the nine-acre site during the 7th annual jazz festival. “We have an awesome line-up this year,” said festival founder Sam Pink. “Expect performances by some of the biggest names in jazz, including Grammy Award winner Maurice Brown. the legendary Ronnie Laws, Marion Meadows, Mike Phillips, Theresa Grayson, Jeff Bradshaw and rounding up the stellar line-up will be Althea Renea, Elan Troutman, LaLa Wilson, Joey Sommerville, Michael Ward, and a new rising star in the jazz world, Mike Hamilton.

Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle called the Red Cat Jazz Festival is a welcome addition to other festivals in the city that include Cinco de Mayo, the Texas City Annual Art Festival, and the Texas City Kite Festival set for June 10 at the Texas City Dike/Levee.

“We’re very excited about having another festival in Texas City, especially at Mall of the Mainland,” the mayor said. “Most of our festivals are on the water, so we’re happy to have an inland festival to add to the mix.”

In 2015, Friendswood attorney Jerome Karam and his business partners bought the 451,000-square-foot Mall of the Mainland at 10000 Emmitt F. Lowry Expressway, off Interstate 45. He immediately opened the state’s largest World Gym in the former Macy’s building, and is attracting other local and national retailers to the site.

“Jerome has done an excellent job of bringing that mall back,” Mayor Doyle said. “We’re looking forward to having a nice Memorial Day weekend with exciting jazz in Texas City.”

This year’s festival will include a Sunday Morning Gospel Brunch, as well as a tribute to American military veterans. The Red Cat Jazz Festival benefits the nonprofit Red Cat Jazz Preservation Society, which provides young musicians with scholarships and musical instruments.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit online.