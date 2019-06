7th Annual International Mother’s Day Soirée

LCAHouston International Society News Magazine is a International lifestyle magazine and the publication’s annual Mother’s Day Soirée gala event serves the mission to highlight business, community leaders and philanthropic mothers from various ethnic backgrounds to promote diversity in the community and strengthen the relationships between various non profit organizations as well. The event has received special congressional recognition from House of Representatives for empowering the community.

LCAHouston International Society News is more than just a magazine; it’s a brand, it’s a catalyst for change and as we gear up for the 7th Annual International Mother’s Day Soirée it’s a reminder that the event’s real inspiration for the whole thing is actually her own mother and that is why it is so important to recognize mothers. What’s special about this event is that it recognizes mothers from various ethnic backgrounds and professions to bridge the gap between the ethnic and mainstream community. The first Soirée was held in 2013 that paved the way for diversity being highlighted in Houston. There was no such event in Houston prior 2013 and neither much diversity was seen in any mainstream events and galas. We have had Fox 26's very own Rashi Vats as the Honoree last year and this year Melissa Wilson will be honored. We also had Grammy Award Winner Yolanda Adams as our Honorees.