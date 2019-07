Stephen Morgan joined the FOX 26 News team in July 2017 as a reporter and was promoted to weekend morning weather anchor in March 2019. He will continue to report on various station newscasts.

“Stephen’s demonstrated passion for weather was evident from the moment he hit the streets here in Houston as a lead reporter on our coverage of Hurricane Harvey," said FOX 26 Vice President & News Director Susan Schiller. "His formal education as a meteorologist combined with his storytelling skills will keep Houstonians in the know on the day’s weather forecast but, also, on the environmental and climate issues that impact our viewers.”

Morgan has served as a general assignment reporter and fill-in meteorologist for FOX 26. He began his career in broadcast journalism in 2013 as an anchor and reporter at KRBK in Springfield, Missouri, where he also filled in as a meteorologist.