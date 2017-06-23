Deneige Broom | Reporter

Deneige Broom traded in Florida's heat and humidity, for Houston's when she joined FOX 26 News in June 2017 as a reporter.

Before joining FOX 26, Deneige worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor in her hometown market of Orlando, Fla. for more than four years. While at WFTV, she covered high-profile stories such as the aftermath of the Pulse Orlando nightclub terror attack and the trial of George Zimmerman.

Deneige's professional career started in the Valdosta, Ga. bureau for Tallahassee's WCTV. She was later promoted to a weekend anchor role where she helped viewers wake up for more than three years.

Prior to starting her news career, Deneige lived in Madrid, Spain and worked for the Spanish government as a teacher where she became fluent in Spanish. Deneige is a proud Florida State Seminole who loves to travel and explore cities big and small in her spare time. She's excited to learn about all what Houston has to offer!