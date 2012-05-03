Jobs at FOX 26 and My20

KRIV FOX 26 and KTXH MY 20 - Houston Posted Feb. 13, 2017

The following represents brief descriptions. It is not intended, nor should it be construed, to represent a comprehensive and/or exhaustive description of all duties, responsibilities and skills required of each position.

NEWS

Video Editor – Part Time

KRIV-TV, the Fox O&O in Houston, TX is seeking a Part Time Video Editor to join our news team. The Non-Linear Video Editor will edit all video content as needed for all News department media platforms including television, web, and social media. Responsibilities include, posting edited video content onto all platforms; managing and editing satellite and microwave content feeds as needed for all platforms; and editing on location when needed. Perform other duties as assigned.

Four (4) year college degree in Journalism, Communications or similar field preferred. Minimum of one (1) year experience as a non-linear video editor in a medium to major television market is preferred. Must be a self-starter, work well under pressure, and be capable of editing video quickly, accurately, and creatively. Must possess good editorial judgment and be familiar with the technical operations of a fast paced newsroom.

Producer

KRIV-TV, the Fox O&O in Houston, TX is seeking a dynamic and creative Producer to join our innovative morning news team. You’ll be expected to have complete line producing skills including: writing and editing, developing a rundown, creating graphics as well as video editing. Our producer must be a strong communicator, able to give direction as well as be a collaborator. You must have strong control room skills and be able to write accurately and quickly particularly in breaking news situations. Must fully participate in the editorial process that leads to story development and work with reporters to bring their stories to air. You may be required to perform other duties including but not limited to: field producing and special projects. Excellent people skills as well as a passion for the news are required.

Bachelor's degree in Journalism or related field required. Two to three (3) years' experience as a Line Producer in a medium to major television market is required. Thorough knowledge of social media and how to manage social media engagement. Must have exceptional editorial judgment; strong writing, copy editing, and video editing skills. Must be innovative, finding new ways to present information in a creative and compelling manner. Must be able to work under pressure and strict deadlines. Ideal candidate must be able to use newsroom computer systems (AVID iNews and AVID search preferred) , video editing and graphics programs. Must be willing to work all shifts including overnight, mornings, dayside, evenings and weekends. Must have a valid credit card and driver's license.

Reporter

KRIV-TV, the Fox O&O in Houston, TX is seeking a Reporter to join our news team with the ability to enterprise unique stories as well as cover hard news. Strong live skills are required. In addition, this reporter must be able to shoot, write and edit as required. Candidate must have proven presence on social media. In addition to exhibiting a high degree of emotional intelligence, the candidate must demonstrated ability to develop and nurture a natural connection to people and the community.

You must be a self-starter with a great attitude and a desire to win. We require that you are able to work independently in a high pressure, fast paced environment, gathering information to discern the news worthiness of events. You will research thoroughly, write clearly, and deliver content in a manner appropriate for television broadcasting, online and social media. These platforms require the reporter to shoot, write and edit video and present finished stories in a professional and engaging manner. In addition, this individual will be responsible for gathering news materials, interviewing people, both on and off camera, preparing and presenting packages/reports either live or on tape. Other duties as assigned and deemed appropriate.

Four year college degree required, with emphasis in Journalism or Communications preferred. Prefer a minimum of five years’ experience at a local television broadcast media outlet as a reporter producing and delivering local content. Must have excellent editorial judgment and have the ability to produce content on all newsroom platforms, including television, online, and social media. Must have strong interpersonal skills with colleagues and interviewees. Must have a valid credit card and driver's license.

Associate Producer

KRIV-TV, the Fox O&O in Houston, TX, is seeking an Associate Producer to join our news team. Responsibilities include writing stories and teases, editing video, and creating graphics and supers for newscasts, Fox26Houston.com and social media platforms. The position works closely with producers to help develop and format newscasts and communicates continuously with Reporters, Photographers, Assignment Desk, Managers and other applicable employees or outside sources regarding story developments and changes. Must possess the ability to write stories for on air newscasts, Fox26Houston.com, and create written and visual content for social media platforms in coordination with producers and managers. Facilitate communication during newscasts regarding live shots and story development. Associate Producers must have the ability to overcome anticipated and unexpected changes when putting together newscasts. Other duties as assigned and deemed appropriate.

Bachelor's degree in Journalism or related field required. One [1] to Two [2] years’ experience as a TV Newscast Associate Producer or Producer in a small to medium to major television market or equivalent preferred. Ideal candidate must be able to work under tight deadlines, have the ability to communicate clearly and concisely, and be willing to work any work shift, as needed. Strong knowledge of legal and ethical parameters for mass media is essential. Strong working knowledge of the technical aspects of television news production required, including digital and web-based newsgathering tools. Ideal candidate must be able to use newsroom computer systems, including AVID iNews and AVID search, editing and graphics programs.

Senior Producer

Fox 26 KRIV, the Fox O&O in Houston, TX is seeking a Senior Producer to join our news team. This candidate will be responsible for oversight of the daily production of multiple newscasts. Key responsibilities and duties include bur are not limited to:

· Responsible for the final product on all news and information platforms being used during the assigned work shift.

· Responsible for editorial decisions and/or changes made in the control room while the newscast is on the air.

· Communicates via IFB to provide producer direction and talent instruction, as well as to crews in the field and in the studio.

· Responsible for the production of stories-everything from setting up the story, to interviews, to writing and editing features, and coordinating graphics.

· Coordinate with digital journalists to promote coverage for online and on-air.

· Supervise and oversee the associate producers assigned to the shift. Assign writing ideas to Associate Producers. Edit Associate Producer scripts and provide feedback.

· Coordinate the inclusion of scripts and video to produce a coherent report

· Work with reporters to develop story scripts. Edit reporter scripts and provide feedback. Assign voiceovers and VO-SOTs to reporters and anchors. Via phone, and in person work with on-air staff to assist with story development and/or story support.

· Must have command of the company provided tools to make on-air graphics for stories in newscast.

· Work with field crews to manage stories, provide graphics support, video and logistical support.

· Download and edit video for newscasts – coordinate with ENG for Satellite feeds.

· Work closely with assignment desk to coordinate live shots and reporter & photographer assignments.

· Maintain open communication with News Director and all station personnel to efficiently, respectfully and professionally complete news assignments.

· Attend and participate in department meetings. Provide suggestions for news related stories and participate in post-production critiques.

· Constantly moves throughout the station to coordinate work requirements and production related activities.

· Constantly uses verbal, audible, and visual abilities to perform essential functions. Vision abilities include close vision, distance vision, color vision, and ability to adjust focus.

· Constantly operates PC to complete required news items and related materials. Requires fine motor skills.

· Regularly receives and distributes information and instructions, via telephone, e-mail and memo to station personnel.

· Perform other duties and special projects as needed.

Bachelor's degree in Journalism or related field required. Minimum of 5 years’ experience producing on a local or national news broadcast, management experience preferred. Thorough knowledge of social media and how to manage social media engagement. Must possess a superior command of grammar and broadcast news-writing style. Must have exceptional editorial judgment; strong writing, copy editing, and video editing skills. Must be innovative, finding new ways to present information in a creative and compelling manner. Must be able to work under pressure and strict deadlines. Ideal candidate must be able to use newsroom computer systems, including AVID iNews and AVID search, video editing and graphics programs. The candidate must have a positive attitude, drive for excellence, integrity and strong teamwork and leadership skills. We are looking for someone who will take the initiative and has a competitive spirit and wants to win. Must be able to solve problems and make decisions. Must be flexible and able to handle pressure and meet deadlines. Working knowledge of libel laws and journalistic ethics is a plus.

Producer shift schedules are subject to change based on the needs of the department. It is an essential part of the producer’s job to be willing to adjust hours to meet the fluctuating demands of a news team in a competitive market. If special events fall on a producer’s day off they may be required to participate if requested. Varied hours may also be required based on the needs of the department.

Creative Services

Promotions Producer

Fox 26 KRIV-TV, the Fox O&O in Houston, TX, is seeking a Promotions Producer/Editor to join our creative services/marketing team. Must be a self-motivator with a great attitude, and be able to work tight, sometimes difficult deadlines with minimal direction. We are looking for someone who will push creative way beyond the typical! We are looking for a unique, driven, passionate, storyteller who can write, edit, and produce their own spots. The key responsibilities are to ensure the highest quality news promotion and commercial production products. Assist in implementing and executing a strategic plan to solidify brand and retain and recruit viewers. Work with sales department to maintain and grow client production base. Monitor all creative messaging to reflect brand in all promotion (news, special projects, all outside media, sales and community projects. Assist with all digital and traditional marketing plans (online, social media, on-air, cable, radio, outdoor, etc.). Must have the ability to write, produce and edit effective spots (news promotion, special projects and/or commercials). Foster an environment of inclusion and mentorship to other department members, with a concentration of growing and developing each member’s skill set. Work with Creative Director to strategize and execute all station promotion efforts. Work with Creative Director and Sales Department to generate new streams of production revenue. Prioritize and implement new projects and technologies as they become available. Assist in the placement and execution of efficient and effective outside media buys. Experience working with Adobe products, After Effects, and/or Cinema 4D is a plus. Other duties as assigned and required.

Bachelor’s degree in marketing, journalism or broadcasting preferred. Two (2) years broadcast/social media experience with an emphasis in strategically and creatively marketing to recruit and retain viewers is required. Must be proficient in non-linear editing with strong written and verbal communication skills. Knowledge of social media marketing concepts, including posting on social media platforms required. Must be detail-oriented, driven to succeed, competitive and able to execute responsibilities with minimum supervision. Ability to manage multiple projects is required.